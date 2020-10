HUGE Red Belly in Kids Toy Basket! 😬When I arrived and saw this situation it actually sent a shiver down my spine. The two young daughters and their mum were playing in the girls room and went to take a few toys out of the toy basket when they uncovered a large fat Red Bellied Black Snake hiding in there. WOW! This was at a home in Maroochydore. It was so lucky that one of them didnt put their hand on the snake. As you can see the Red Belly was so chilled out and such a well behaved snake!StuTo use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com

Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Thursday, October 1, 2020