Relacionamento termina de forma trágica após jovem ir em outro país para encontrar o namorado

I want to thank Ashley Wadsworth's family for speaking with me. It wasn't easy & I'm eternally grateful to them for sharing her story. I fought back tears as I felt a connection to the brave, smart, confident woman, decribed by cousin Melissa Locke, who loved travel & her family pic.twitter.com/r9lxAEwLP2

— Lasia Kretzel (@rhymeswpretzel) February 4, 2022