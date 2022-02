Cobra é flagrada por passageiros em avião e pouso de emergência é decretado; veja o vídeo

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was forced to change course after a snake was seen on board.

To avert any untoward incidents involving passengers and crew, the flight was diverted to Kuching.

Here, the reptile is seen moving very slowly behind a translucent panel. pic.twitter.com/dAhCFAlppE

