The Game Awards anuncia premiados de 2025

Cerimônia do Game Awards foi realizada no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles

Folhapress - 12 de dezembro de 2025

Personagem de Clair Obscur Expedition 33, jogo foi vencedor da principal premiação do ano.(Foto: Divulgação)

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – O Game Awards premiou nesta quinta-feira (11) os melhores da indústria de jogos em 2025. Ao todo, 102 jogos, estúdios, profissionais e produções concorreram em diversas categorias.

O destaque da premiação foi “Clair Obscur”, que venceu como melhor jogo do ano, além de outras categorias.

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ” liderou a disputa, com 12 nomeações -o maior número já registrado na história da premiação.

A cerimônia do Game Awards foi realizada no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, com anúncios de novos jogos, apresentações musicais e a presença da The Game Awards Orchestra.

VEJA OS VENCEDORES NAS PRINCIPAIS CATEGORIAS

JOGO DO ANO

– **”Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″ (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**

– “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Donkey Kong Bananza” (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

– “Hades 2” (Supergiant Games)

– “Hollow Knight: Silksong” (Team Cherry)

– “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II” (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE JOGO

– **”Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″ (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**

– “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Ghost of Yotei” (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Hades II” (Supergiant Games)

– “Split Fiction” (Hazelight Studios/EA)

MELHOR NARRATIVA

– **”Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″ (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**

– “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Ghost of Yotei” (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II” (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

– “Silent Hill f” (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

– **”Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″ (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**

– “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Ghost of Yotei” (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Hades II” (Supergiant Games)

– “Hollow Knight: Silksong” (Team Cherry)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA E MÚSICA

– Christopher Larkin, “Hollow Knight: Silksong”

– Darren Korb, “Hades II”

– **Lorien Testard, “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″**

– Toma Otowa, “Ghost of Yotei”

– Woodkid e Ludvig Forssell, “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach”

MELHOR DESIGN DE ÁUDIO

– **”Battlefield 6″ (Battlefield Studios/EA)**

– “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

– “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Ghost of Yotei” (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– “Silent Hill f” (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE

– Ben Starr, “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”

– Charlie Cox, “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”

– Erika Ishii, “Ghost of Yotei”

– **Jennifer English, “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″**

– Konatsu Kato, “Silent Hill f”

– Troy Baker, “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”