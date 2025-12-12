The Game Awards anuncia premiados de 2025
Cerimônia do Game Awards foi realizada no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – O Game Awards premiou nesta quinta-feira (11) os melhores da indústria de jogos em 2025. Ao todo, 102 jogos, estúdios, profissionais e produções concorreram em diversas categorias.
O destaque da premiação foi “Clair Obscur”, que venceu como melhor jogo do ano, além de outras categorias.
“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ” liderou a disputa, com 12 nomeações -o maior número já registrado na história da premiação.
A cerimônia do Game Awards foi realizada no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, com anúncios de novos jogos, apresentações musicais e a presença da The Game Awards Orchestra.
VEJA OS VENCEDORES NAS PRINCIPAIS CATEGORIAS
JOGO DO ANO
– **”Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″ (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**
– “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Donkey Kong Bananza” (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
– “Hades 2” (Supergiant Games)
– “Hollow Knight: Silksong” (Team Cherry)
– “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II” (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE JOGO
– **”Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″ (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**
– “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Ghost of Yotei” (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Hades II” (Supergiant Games)
– “Split Fiction” (Hazelight Studios/EA)
MELHOR NARRATIVA
– **”Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″ (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**
– “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Ghost of Yotei” (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II” (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
– “Silent Hill f” (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
– **”Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″ (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**
– “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Ghost of Yotei” (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Hades II” (Supergiant Games)
– “Hollow Knight: Silksong” (Team Cherry)
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA E MÚSICA
– Christopher Larkin, “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
– Darren Korb, “Hades II”
– **Lorien Testard, “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″**
– Toma Otowa, “Ghost of Yotei”
– Woodkid e Ludvig Forssell, “Death Stranding 2: On The Beach”
MELHOR DESIGN DE ÁUDIO
– **”Battlefield 6″ (Battlefield Studios/EA)**
– “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
– “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Ghost of Yotei” (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– “Silent Hill f” (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE
– Ben Starr, “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
– Charlie Cox, “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
– Erika Ishii, “Ghost of Yotei”
– **Jennifer English, “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33″**
– Konatsu Kato, “Silent Hill f”
– Troy Baker, “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”