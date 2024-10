Mãe tem chá revelação arruinado após funcionária de padaria cometer um grave descuido

imagine paying $$, walking into the bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, currating a whole special, intimate moment with you & your partner… just to have some random, careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail… thaaaanks… if my eyes are red it’s cause I’ve been crying all morning 🖤🖤 #genderrevealfail #genderreveal #emotions #pregnant #altmom

♬ original sound – ⋇⋆ 𝔐𝔬𝔯𝔟𝔦𝔡 𝔐𝔞𝔪𝔞 ⋆⋇